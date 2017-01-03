FIRST LISTEN: Emma Watson Sings in New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Teaser

January 3, 2017 7:58 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: 2017, Beauty And The Beast, Emma Watson, facebook, Movies

Don’t mind me, I’ve just been CRAZY excited about this movie from the minute it was announced…so let me geek out a bit.

Disney has released the first Beauty and the Beast teaser featuring the vocal talents of Emma Watson as Belle.

Premiered via Facebook, the audio clip features Watson singing a section of “Something There” from the film which will be released March 17th, 2017.

Beauty and the Beast stars Watson and Dan Stevens as the lead characters, while Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald and Emma Thompson also lend their voices the film’s favorite inanimate object characters.

