Top 20 Songs Of 2016!

Every year I like to sit down and take some time to reflect on the end of the year. It’s always been a fun little exercise (one of the few exercises in life that are truly fun, haha). Part of that, working so closely in the country music world involves thinking about my favorite (and hopefully yours also) songs of the year. It’s just become easiest to rank the Top 20 songs so here’s MY list for 2016!

20. BLAKE SHELTON – “Came Here To Forget”

Blake Shelton gave us a new album “If I’m Honest” this year and it was filled with angry guy songs about a past relationship and we all sorta pretended to not know exactly who he was talking about. Or maybe we didn’t.

19. JASON ALDEAN – “Comin’ In Hot”

If you haven’t gotten your hands on Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know” album, you’re really missing out on a gem. Literally the entire album is good. My favorite hasn’t even made it onto the radio yet (Comin’ In Hot) but there’s also a duet with Kelsea Ballerini that’s sure to be a smash in 2017!

18. RUSSELL DICKERSON – “I’m Yours”

You may or may not have heard of him yet… but you will Russell Dickerson’s “I’m Yours” was one of the most downloaded and streamed country songs of 2016 and with him now being on a record label, look for a lot more from him in the near future.

17. CODY JINKS – “I’m Not The Devil”

I'm Cody Jinks and I approve this message. Earn your right to bitch! pic.twitter.com/zfgEMvLie7 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) November 8, 2016

Cody Jinks is definitely on the newer side, but he doesn’t sound anything like “New Country” Give my favorite, “I’m Not The Devil” a listen and you’ll be in for a treat.

16. DIERKS BENTLEY – “I’ll Be The Moon” (feat. Maren Morris)

Of all the amazing songs on Dierks Bentley’s new album “Black,” I’ll Be The Moon is the one I can’t get enough of. Part of it has to do with the amazing vocals Maren Morris lent to the song. A must listen.

15. KENNY CHESNEY & P!NK – “Settin’ The World On Fire”

If someone asked me if we’d hear P!nk on country radio in 2016 about a year ago I would have said, “Nah.” But boy, would I have been wrong. One of the most honest songs of the year that Kenny said is about “that moment when like turns into love.” Great.

14. THOMAS RHETT – “Star Of The Show”

Not only did Thomas Rhett write this one with HIS DAD, it capped off an incredible 2016 for the incredible singer/songwriter.

13. LITTLE BIG TOWN – “Girl Crush”

Clever, clever. LBT’s “Girl Crush” flips the script on the usual method of a love song. Listen close, it’s angry and it’s heartbreaking!

12. BRETT ELDREDGE – “Wanna Be That Song”

Brett’s on fire. FIVE number one songs in a row and oh yeah, a Christmas album that will forever be in my collection. Check out “Glow” if you haven’t heard it already.

11. JON PARDI – “Dirt On My Boots”

This is the song I can’t get enough of currently. It’s just perfect new country that sounds like country music used to sound, but with a little fun in there also. Pardi says “I might have a little mud on my wheels but they gonna shine with ya up inside!’

10. MAREN MORRIS – “80’s Mercedes”

What a breakout year for Maren Morris. Wanna know why we know she’ll be around for awhile? “80’s Mercedes”

9. TIM MCGRAW – “Humble & Kind”

Who better to give life advice than Tim McGraw?

8. CHRIS JANSON “Holdin’ Her”

Chris Janson showed us all that he’s way more than just the “Buy Me A Boat” guy. The love story with his wife is highlighted in “Holdin’ Her.”

7. DAN + SHAY – “From The Ground Up”

If you got married or someone you know did who likes country music, I’m willing to bet there was a dance to this song. “Grandma and Grandpa painted a picture…” What more do you need?

6. CHRIS LANE – “For Her”/”Fix”

The most played song on KMPS in 2016 was Fix. In my opinion, “For Her” is EVEN BETTER. My mom said “he sounds like three of the Backstreet Boys all in one.” Pretty high praise!

5. RAELYNN – “Love Triangle”

What a song. “Some mommas and daddies let their heart strings tear and tangle…” A song she wrote.

4. COLE SWINDELL – “You Should Be Here”

Cole said this was the song he moved to Nashville to write. A song about loss, but a song about sharing the moments in life with the people that mean the most.

3. BILLY CURRINGTON – “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To”

If you went through a breakup in 2016 you’ll find yourself singing your head off to this one. I did, and I do. Thank you Billy for this one!!

2. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE – “May We All” w/Tim McGraw and “H.O.L.Y.”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

We finally got to see the FGL boys sing about more than partying. Both of them are married and it was impossible to choose between “May We All” and “H.O.L.Y.” so these two share the number two spot!

1. OLD DOMINION – “Song For Another Time”

These guys are the future of country music! Ridiculously talented and an incredible 2016. “Song For Another Time” is about 50 songs in one.