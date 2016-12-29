Concerts We’re Looking Forward to in 2017!

We’ll kick off the year on February 13th with #941Presents Darius Rucker at Snoqualmie Casino!

Then we’re off to the Tacoma Dome to host Blake Shelton’s “Doin’ It To Country Songs” on February 25th.

Then it’s time to hold our boots up in the air with The Chief! Eric Church’s “Holdin’ My Own” Tour takes over the Tacoma Dome on March 18th.

We’re gonna help blow the roof off Key Arena with Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris on March 28th!

Maren Morris is going to be an epic opener!

We can’t wait for the King and Queen of country music… Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The Soul to Soul Tour hits the Tacoma Dome on March 27th!

Then we’re all gonna work on our summer tans at Watershed on July 28th 29th, and 30th!

We had so much fun at our New Country Class of 2016 Show this past year, we’ll be doing it all over again in October! Stay tuned for the date, our New Country Class of 2017 artists, and lots and lots of FREE tickets!