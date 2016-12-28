It’s a Boy for Shay Mooney Of Dan & Shay And His Beautiful Wife Hannah

December 28, 2016 7:51 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Baby Boy, Shay Mooney

Congratulations to Shay and his wife Hannah! They’ve revealed the gender and now the name of their baby! Hannah looks beautiful in the this photo and the reveal that the baby’s name will be Asher James.

We cannot wait to hear the music Dan + Shay come up with after the birth of the baby boy, and both Dan and Shay’s weddings!

Congrats, Shay and Hannah

