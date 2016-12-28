It’s a Boy for Shay Mooney Of Dan & Shay And His Beautiful Wife Hannah

I am beyond blessed. I can't believe I get to call this beautiful woman mine. The last year has been the best of my life. @hannah.billingsley I love you like crazy and you're gonna be the best mom in the whole world. I pray that our baby is just like you…if they're anything like me, we got a long road ahead. 😂 I don't know how good of a dad I'll be, but I have the best one in the world to help me along. All that being said…we can't wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man. 👶🏻💙 📷 @stephanieparsley
Congratulations to Shay and his wife Hannah! They’ve revealed the gender and now the name of their baby! Hannah looks beautiful in the this photo and the reveal that the baby’s name will be Asher James.
We cannot wait to hear the music Dan + Shay come up with after the birth of the baby boy, and both Dan and Shay’s weddings!
Congrats, Shay and Hannah