Two Country Gals Get Engaged and One Baby Is on the Way!

It’s that time of year! Everyone is feeling the Christmas spirit and love in the air.

Kelsea Ballerini said yes to her boyfriend…

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

Then her fiance posted this…

Then Kacey Musgraves got engaged in her childhood room. How romantic and cute!

I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room😭 pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016

And now we’ve got another country baby on the way! Ashely Monroe is pregnant!