Two Country Gals Get Engaged and One Baby Is on the Way!

December 27, 2016 7:36 AM By DeAnna Lee
It’s that time of year! Everyone is feeling the Christmas spirit and love in the air.

Kelsea Ballerini said yes to her boyfriend…

Then her fiance posted this…

Then Kacey Musgraves got engaged in her childhood room. How romantic and cute!

And now we’ve got another country baby on the way! Ashely Monroe is pregnant!

