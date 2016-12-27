Two Country Gals Get Engaged and One Baby Is on the Way!

It’s that time of year! Everyone is feeling the Christmas spirit and love in the air.
Kelsea Ballerini said yes to her boyfriend…
I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016
Then her fiance posted this…
When you know, you know … she's perfect. #ultimatedibs pic.twitter.com/LNbg26xqjk
— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) December 26, 2016
Then Kacey Musgraves got engaged in her childhood room. How romantic and cute!
I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know".
I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room😭 pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr
— KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016
And now we’ve got another country baby on the way! Ashely Monroe is pregnant!
Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU
— Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016