Taylor Swift Surprises 96 Year Old War Veteran Over Christmas!

December 27, 2016 7:43 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Taylor Swift, Christmas, war veteran

No one can pull off a surprise quite like Taylor Swift. She flew all the way to New Madrid, Missouri to surprise a 96 year old WWII veteran who is a huge fan! Can you imagine Taylor Swift crashing YOUR Christmas party?!! This is so unreal and probably one of the coolest things Taylor has ever done for her fans!

The entire family was in shock! It’s a Christmas miracle!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live