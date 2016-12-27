Taylor Swift Surprises 96 Year Old War Veteran Over Christmas!

No one can pull off a surprise quite like Taylor Swift. She flew all the way to New Madrid, Missouri to surprise a 96 year old WWII veteran who is a huge fan! Can you imagine Taylor Swift crashing YOUR Christmas party?!! This is so unreal and probably one of the coolest things Taylor has ever done for her fans!

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

The entire family was in shock! It’s a Christmas miracle!