Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged on Christmas Eve!

So many people got engaged over Christmas! First we got the great news about Kelsea Ballerini saying yes, and now Kacey Musgraves is engaged too!

Kacey said “Hell Yes” to her fellow musician Ruston Kelly. So if you’ve seen Kacey in concert, you’ve seen her boyfriend Ruston. They make the cutest couple.

Here’s the story of how Ruston proposed…

The happy couple!