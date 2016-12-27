Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged on Christmas Eve!

I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know".
So many people got engaged over Christmas! First we got the great news about Kelsea Ballerini saying yes, and now Kacey Musgraves is engaged too!
Kacey said “Hell Yes” to her fellow musician Ruston Kelly. So if you’ve seen Kacey in concert, you’ve seen her boyfriend Ruston. They make the cutest couple.
Here’s the story of how Ruston proposed…
We had just been at my parent's house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have. We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law sneak off and completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations. I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song "Two For The Road" by Henry Mancini started playing (this song is so emotional and sweet..it's one of my favorites..you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen! 💖Then my sister busted in and captured it all with her camera. It was so beyond special. Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am.
The happy couple!