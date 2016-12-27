Iconic Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Carrie Fisher best known for her Princess Lea role in the Star Wars movies has passed away at the age of 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”