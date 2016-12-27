Iconic Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

December 27, 2016 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher best known for her Princess Lea role in the Star Wars movies has passed away at the age of 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

