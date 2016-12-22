Kat’s Top 5 Songs Of 2016

What a year in music this has been! From the breakout artists this year, to the country legends continuing their legacy, 2016 has been filled with amazing music.

There was so much to love, so I’m excited to share my take on the songs that made my year.

These are the songs I played on repeat in my car, sang at the top of my lungs (much to my neighbors dislike probably), and still can’t get enough of.

Take a look at my top songs from 2016:

“Think of You” – Chris Young & Cassadee Pope

What is NOT to love about this amazing song! First of all, their voices together is pretty much magical! Second, this song has everything we can all relate to after a breakup! When you’re adjusting to being on your own, answering to friends constantly asking where you ex is and why you guys broke up, and when you can’t shake thinking about how great things were when you guys were still together. Both Young and Pope were able to show off their incredible vocals in this song and it just has us wanting MORE! They have such an amazing chemistry together that it’s no wonder with was Grammy nominated!

“My Church” – Maren Morris

When I grow up, I want to be Maren Morris. She’s confident, gorgeous, funny, fearless, incredibly talented, and THAT VOICE! WOW! When I first got introduced to her music it was like a spiritual awakening. She went from being a songwriter to stopping people in their tracks the minute she hit the stage. When she sings, just prepare to drop your jaw. Her storytelling & songwriting skills are some of the best in the business, but she can also outshine some of the greatest singers in the industry with just and acoustic guitar strapped to her back and a spotlight.

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

I could listen to this song over and over again and STILL fall in love with it every single time. This was just a different sound from Keith that I didn’t expect, but from the first time I heard it, within the first few seconds, I knew I was hooked. It’s a throwback sound and a retro vibe that just goes beautifully with Keith Urban’s voice. I’ve seen other artists cover the song, but to be honest, no one does it like Keith. He has such an effortless delivery on the song that just hits you to the core with this beautifully told story in the lyrics. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE when Keith wails on the guitar, but this song is so emotional and raw that it shows just how powerful of artist he really is.

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley and Elle King

This song is so beautifully written, and it’s almost an anthem for the ladies. It illustrates a powerful picture with the difference between men and women. Everyone goes through a breakup in a different way, some handle it well, and others just get lost and the world falls apart around them. Whether it’s a man holding it all together or a woman who goes out to drown her sorrows in whiskey (not all ladies binge on ice cream and chick flicks after a breakup), this song is just completely relatable from all perspectives. While women are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, guys are vulnerable as well but sometimes just afraid to show that. Dierks and Elle couldn’t have been a more perfect match to tell this story!

Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett

This song was everywhere this year! Thomas Rhett has more talent in his pinky than I do in my entire body. His songwriting, his charisma, his singing, I could go on and on but he can really do it all. He is so creative with his music and he can change up his sound in an instant and it WORKS EVERY TIME! He also has an incredible wife by his side and their relationship is pretty much the one we all dream of. They ADORE each other and she was the inspiration behind this gorgeous love song (as well as many others). This romantic track is genuine, personal, and makes us all want to fall in love with our childhood best friend. (Yup, they’ve known each other since they were in first grade!)

Honorable Mention:

“Lose My Mind” – Brett Eldredge

Okay before you yell at me, YES this song was released in 2015…BUT this song is STILL one of my favorites. I feel like 2016 was the year of Brett. His music, his Christmas album ‘Glow’, his unforgettable Watershed performances, his life-long love of the Cubs, his dog Edgar, his hilarious Snapchat (seriously, go follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram) everything! Anytime I hear Brett on the radio you better believe I am turning it up and LOUD! No matter if it’s a slow song or an upbeat song that you just have to dance to, Brett Eldredge just captures it with his soulful (and sexy) voice, but most of all his personality is so contagious that you instantly connect with his music.

Artists To Watch In 2017:

Kane Brown

Brett Young

Seth Ennis

Runaway June

Michael Tyler

Adam Craig

Bailey Bryan