Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the Boot Boogie Babes

December 21, 2016 8:05 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Boot Boogie Babes, Merry Christmas, Victorian Country Christmas

The Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team ended our 2016 season with a Christmas performance on the Opry Stage at Victorian Country Christmas. This was our second year to participate in the Christmas spectacular at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

The Boot Boogie Babes begin AUDITIONS Monday, Janauary 9th 7 – 9 pm at Seattle Center. If you want to do something for yourself next year, come dance with us! We are looking for all levels of dancers this year!

Email us to register: BootBoogieBabes@gmail.com

