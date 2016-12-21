Lee Brice Helps Lay Veteran to Rest

December 21, 2016 7:49 AM By DeAnna Lee
Lee Brice, us veteran

Major Troy Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2006, and instead of coming home to be laid to rest by his family, his body was taken by terrorists. After 10 years, Major Troy Gilbert’s body has finally been returned to his family, and given the burial he deserves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lee Brice was there to help the family say goodbye to their loved one.

Listen Live