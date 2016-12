It’s a trip down memory lane with Temecula Road. They cover 18 different country hits from 2016.

Starting with Maren Morris, the mashup includes from Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, and many more of our favorites from the past year.

We hope more artists create mashup videos of the past year because this is beautiful, and a great way to relive the past year of country music.