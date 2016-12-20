Dustin Lynch and Cassadee Pope Face Off on ‘Lip Sync Battle’

It’s about to go down, country style, on Lip Sync Battle!

On this Wednesday’s (Dec. 21) specialty Country Holidays episode, Dustin Lynch and Cassadee Pope will compete against each other and we CAN’T WAIT to see who comes out the winner.

But in reality, we all win because once you see the sneak-preview above, you can tell we’re in for a good time.

Lynch delivers a scandoulous performance of Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy”, and Pope recently shared a sneak peek into one of her performances where she lip syncs to Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”.

“All those years of lip syncing into my hairbrush in my bedroom led to this moment,” she writes on Twitter.

All those years of lip syncing into my hairbrush in my bedroom led to this moment 😂 Watch my ep. this Wed at 9/8c on @spike​! #LipSyncBattle pic.twitter.com/ivOZu6b7Rf — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 19, 2016

Catch the Cassadee vs. Dustin battle on Spike TV at 9PM ET on Dec. 21st (Wednesday).

Cassadee Pope has been teasing the big show for some time now.

Happy December 1st! That means 20 more days til @dustinlynchmusic's and my episode of @spikelsb airs. And let me tell you, we get PRETTY festive. 🎄 A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Dec 1, 2016 at 5:46am PST