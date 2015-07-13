New Country @ 94.1 has YOUR Blake Shelton Tickets All This Week!
Sam Hunt Announces Summer Tour and New Single
Sam Hunt will hit the road with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.
Edgar Martinez Receiving Huge Honor
The Seattle Mariners announced that they’re officially retiring Edgar Martinez’ #11.
Luke Bryan Joins 'The Voice'
Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton will join forces again when Luke joins Team Blake as mentor on season 12.
