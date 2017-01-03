Win Oregon Jamboree Passes All Weekend Long!
2 Stages. 22 Shows. 1 Sweet Weekend of FUN! Text 54994 starting Friday at 7:15pm to win YOUR 3-Day passes!
New Country @ 94.1 has YOUR Blake Shelton Tickets All This Week!
Store the text number 54994 in your phone and shoot us a text with the #FreeAt15After Keywords to WIN!
Sam Hunt Announces Summer Tour and New Single
Sam Hunt will hit the road with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.
IMPACT: Brantley Gilbert's 'The Devil Don't Sleep'
'The Devil Don’t Sleep' is out January 27.
15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish Granted
Before Chase goes deaf due to a birth defect, he just wanted to see Strait live in concert.
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards