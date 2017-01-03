941 Trending

Lady Antebellum's Performance Of Their New Song!
Dan and Shay Add Bailey Bryan As 'Obsessed' Tour OpenerWe're even more excited for this tour to come to Seattle in March!
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Sings With Her Dad at Chicago Club ShowTalent runs in the family!
Luke Bryan Injured Himself Again...While Kite-SurfingSomeone better cover this man in bubble wrap!

Maren Morris’ ‘My Church’ – Behind the SongA fateful drive in Los Angeles led to Morris writing her first big hit.
Lauren Alaina Discussed How Her New Song,“Pretty”, Is About Her Eating DisorderHer new album will focus on positive messages to help inspire others.
Brandy Clark’s ‘Love Can Go to Hell’ – Behind the SongThe song's title is a loaded phrase that can have mean different things to different people. It all depends on your latest relationship.
Jake Owen Shares Sweet Video Of His Play Date With His DaughterDid you know Jake Owen is secretly a sidewalk chalk artist?
LISTEN: Faith Hill Shares New Duet With Tim McGrawLoving this new song & can't wait for Tim's new movie!
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-January 27thThe day that should be a holiday, the key to happiness, the craziest photobomb, and the creepiest yet sexy commercial.
Your Dog Loves This MusicA new study by the Scottish SPCA sheds light on canine musical preference.
Sam Hunt Opens Up About His Relationship and How He ProposedHunt has mostly kept quiet about his relationship, but now, he's opening up and sharing how he popped the question!

Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
RaeLynn Preps 'Wildhorse' for March ReleaseThe "Love Triangle" singer's debut album is coming this spring.
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, More on 'The Shack' SoundtrackDan + Shay, deliver their new single, “When I Pray For You,” while Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc duet on “Love Goes On.”
15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish GrantedThe teenage fan will soon lose his hearing and wants to hear George Straight play live before that happens.
Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour DatesHunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trace Adkins Announces New Album 'Something's Going On'Adkins also shared the album's lead single "Watered Down," and 2017 tour dates
Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN.
Little Big Town Look Toward 'The Breaker,' Ryman ResidencyThey also discuss the hot topic of women in country music, and what it's like to work with John Mellencamp.
Luke Bryan Sends Prayers to Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia"My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones."

