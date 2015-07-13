Billy Currington Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour kicks off on March 9th in St. Louis, MO.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New AlbumThe tour kicks off on May 12th in Georgia.

Kane Brown Makes His 'Hometown' Proud on Florida Georgia Line-Penned SingleIf you're a new artist, you definitely want FGL to write your single. Kane Brown's 2017 is off to a good start.

Loretta Lynn Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame“I’m so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y’all come see us,” Lynn said.

Shania Twain to Get Country Music Hall of Fame ExhibitShe joins Jason Aldean as part of the organization's 2017 lineup.

Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, More to Play Houston Rodeo 2017The month-long celebration also features artists from the worlds of pop and rock.

Jason Aldean Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of FameThe exhibit will launch in late May.

Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman AuditoriumThe country icon will feel right at home for her big day. She made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago.

Rascal Flatts Drop 'Yours If You Want It'"the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure."

Carrie Underwood Surprises 50,000 by Performing at Passion ConferenceFirst, she took the stage with singer David Crowder, then she performed her hit “Something in the Water."

Randy Travis Tribute Concert Artist List Continues to Grow"It’s amazing to see the support that Randy has received from the music industry since his stroke (in 2013)," his manager said.