I Will Always Remember Actress Mary Tyler Moore
Beloved Icon Mary Tyler Moore, Dies At 80We'll never forget the "fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile".
LISTEN: Sam Hunt Teases New Single "Body Like A Back Road"Sam Hunt is making us all kinds of happy with his new single.
Sam Hunt Just Announced A Summer TourNot only is there a new tour coming, there's also a new single on the way from Sam Hunt!

WATCH: Adorable 2-Year-Old Singing Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’Does it get any cuter than this?
Adam Craig Performs "Just A Phase" at CMT & Lands Tour with Luke BryanWhat a week for this Tenino, Washington boy! Go Adam!
Baby No. 3 for Lee Brice & It's a Girl!Congratulations Lee Brice!
Justin Moore Takes On A Wrestler...And LostLesson learned, don't mess with professional wrestlers.
WATCH: Tucker Beathard Shares Video for "Momma and Jesus"Tucker and his friends definitely had a good time getting into trouble for this new video.
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-January 25thBig baby news in the country world, a shocking reveal, a disappointing reveal, and the wrong way to make a big announcement.
MUST WATCH: Dad and Daughter Sing 'You've Got A Friend In Me'This is beyond adorable and everything we need in life!
Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Join Dierks Bentley In NashvilleThis sold out crowd was treated to one of the best country concerts ever!

Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour DatesHunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trace Adkins Announces New Album 'Something's Going On'Adkins also shared the album's lead single "Watered Down," and 2017 tour dates
Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN.
Little Big Town Look Toward 'The Breaker,' Ryman ResidencyThey also discuss the hot topic of women in country music, and what it's like to work with John Mellencamp.
Luke Bryan Sends Prayers to Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia"My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones."
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, More React to Anti-Trump MarchesIt's rare that Katy and Taylor agree on anything, so maybe Trump really is bringing America together.
Wynonna Judd Announces 2017 Roots and Revival TourShe's hitting the road with her band The Big Noise.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Trump's Inaugural Concert Highlighted by Toby Keith, Lee GreenwoodLee Greenwood, who wrote “God Bless the USA,” the song that served as Trump’s walk-out music during the election, performed the highly patriotic tune.
Lady Antebellum Drop 'You Look Good' Announce Album, Tour for 2017The trio's new album 'Heart Break' will be released on June 9th.

