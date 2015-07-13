941 Trending

Dierks Announces New Tour Dates...
Chris Hemsworth's Ridiculous Shot!Chris Hemsworth launches a full-court basketball shot... and NAILS it! WOW!
Kelsea Ballerini Taking A BreakShe's one of the hardest working people in the business and definitely deserves this time off.
Justin Moore and Wife Expecting Baby #4Congrats to this beautiful growing family!

All the Friday Feels with Whiskey Rocks Featured Artist Aaron CrawfordGo on... #KickYourBootsUp it's FRIDAY!
WATCH: A-List Actors Audition For Dolly Parton's Role In '9 to 5'This would make Dolly proud!
Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood To Perform Together At Grammy AwardsFans hoping to see the duo team up at the Grammys will be VERY happy with this news!
More New Brantley Gilbert Music: "Tried To Tell Ya"Only a few days left til' his album drops!
Blake Shelton Calls His Mom When His Songs Hit #1How adorable is this?
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-January 20thMore backlash for upcoming movie after leaked video, baby news in country music, bad news for iPhone users, and what caused a red road in Wisconsin.
WATCH: Justin Moore’s New Video For ‘Somebody Else Will’This song took Justin out of his comfort zone, but he was up for the challenge.
Adam Craig Releases ‘Just a Phase’ Lyric VideoThe Tenino, WA native is sharing his latest single featured on his five-song, self-titled EP.

Wynonna Judd Announces 2017 Roots and Revival TourShe's hitting the road with her band The Big Noise.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Trump's Inaugural Concert Highlighted by Toby Keith, Lee GreenwoodLee Greenwood, who wrote “God Bless the USA,” the song that served as Trump’s walk-out music during the election, performed the highly patriotic tune.
Lady Antebellum Drop 'You Look Good' Announce Album, Tour for 2017The trio's new album 'Heart Break' will be released on June 9th.
Little Big Town Share Cover Art and Tracklist for 'The Breaker'The Taylor Swift-penned 'Better Man' appears on the group's forthcoming album.
Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica & Keith Urban to Perform at GRAMMYsThe GRAMMYs air February 12th on CBS.
The ACM Awards Returns in 2017 for 52nd YearThe event will be broadcast live in April.
Toby Keith Won't Apologize for Performing at Trump's InaugurationHe's an equal opportunity artist.
Enter To Win Nikki Lane TicketsJust TEXT us the keyword located on this page to be in to WIN!
Dan + Shay Tackle Addiction in 'How Not To' VideoThe video follows two recovering addicts who first cross eyes at an Alcoholic's Anonymous meeting.
Jason Aldean Announces 2017 TourChris Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver have been tapped as openers.
Watch a Seven Year Old Filipina Nail Taylor Swift ImpersonationSeven-year-old girl Xia Vigor was booked on the a Philippine TV talent show and brilliantly performed Taylor Swift's "You Belong to Me."

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

