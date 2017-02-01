941 Trending

Top 5 Country Performances of All Time at the Super BowlGo back in Super Bowl time with us, and see who all makes the list!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Reveal Soul2Soul Tour OpenersTim and Faith are bringing along one of the greatest lineups of openers for this massive tour!
Russell Wilson's Life NOT Playing Football During Super Bowl WeekHe wishes he was...we do too!
WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Visits Scotland With SkittlesWe all need more Beast Mode in our lives.

Lauren Alaina Bravely Discusses Her Eating Disorder Struggle on GMAAnd how music helped her overcome it!
Fans Buy Breakfast For Thompson SquareYou know it's a good show when fans want to buy you breakfast afterwards!
Hunter Hayes Finds a New Voice (Literally) for Next AlbumDon't be surprised when you hear a new sound from Hunter Hayes.
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-February 1stTim and Faith recruit mega tour openers, big new for The Voice coaches, burgers by vending machine and dating goes to the primates.
VOTE! New Country @ 94.1 CountdownYou choose the 3 biggest New Country songs in Washington! Tweet, text to 54994, or vote below and tune in to see if your favorites make the countdown weekdays at 3pm with David Dean.
Tucker Beathard Reveals Dumbest Injury He’s Ever GottenYou'll never guess what really scares Tucker Beathard, and find out if he was REALLY naked in his music video!
Eating My Way Skinny with Korean Chicken Stir FryI've lost 10 pounds since New Year's Day! Healthy food CAN be yummy too!
Get To Know The Story Behind Brett Young's "Sleep Without You"We totally didn't know this about Brett! Interesting!

Sam Hunt Shares New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'Hunt winks at his upcoming tour in the song.
Tune In All Day To Hear SAM HUNT'S New Single!Sam Hunt's highly anticipated new song "Body Like A Backroad" debuts today on New Country @ 94.1
Taylor Swift's GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young WomenThe GRAMMYs want young women everywhere to 'Believe In Music.'
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to Headline Faster Horses"It’s one of my favorite memories on the road, and I can't wait to get back on that stage," Bentley said. We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.”
Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Play ACM Party for a CauseLady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Ryan Follese and LoCash are also on the bill.
#941Next Presents Kristian Bush At Steel CreekNew Country @ 94.1 & Tito's Handmade Vodka present Kristian Bush at Steel Creek American Whiskey Co. for a special FAT TUESDAY concert on Feb. 28th and tickets start at just $10!
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
RaeLynn Preps 'Wildhorse' for March ReleaseThe "Love Triangle" singer's debut album is coming this spring.
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, More on 'The Shack' SoundtrackDan + Shay, deliver their new single, “When I Pray For You,” while Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc duet on “Love Goes On.”
15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish GrantedThe teenage fan will soon lose his hearing and wants to hear George Straight play live before that happens.
Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'

