Jason Aldean Is Coming To The Washington State Fair!
Listen Monday-Friday for the text keyword from 6:15am-6:15pm and text them to 54994 to WIN!
Sam Hunt's New Single "Body Like A Back Road"
Listen for it at the top of every hour today starting at 6am AND you can hear it HERE!
PHOTOS: #941Bailey Performance At The Space Needle
Bailey Bryan celebrated her birthday Tuesday with a special performance at the Space Needle
#941Next Presents Kristian Bush At Steel Creek
New Country @ 94.1 & Tito's Handmade Vodka present Kristian Bush at Steel Creek on FAT TUESDAY and tickets start at just $10!
Carrie Underwood Plays Hilarious Round of “Speak Out”
Can you guess what she's trying to say? One thing is for sure, we can't stop laughing!