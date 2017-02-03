Win Tix + Meet & Greets to #941Presents Darius Rucker This Weekend!
Text the keywords starting at 7:15pm on Friday (to 54994) to win YOUR way into the show and qualify to head backstage to hang w/ Darius!
Win Tix & VIP Party Passes For Jason At The Washington State Fair!
Listen Monday-Friday for the text keyword from 6:15am-6:15pm and text them to 54994 to WIN!
PHOTOS: #941Bailey Performance At The Space Needle
Bailey Bryan celebrated her birthday Tuesday with a special performance at the Space Needle
#941Next Presents Kristian Bush At Steel Creek
New Country @ 94.1 & Tito's Handmade Vodka present Kristian Bush at Steel Creek on FAT TUESDAY and tickets start at just $10!
KMPS New Country Night With Seattle Thunderbirds Benefiting St. Jude
Friday, February 10th at the ShoWare Center in Kent!