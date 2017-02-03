941 Trending

LISTEN: Zac Brown Band’s New Single, ‘My Old Man'“My Old Man” is the first single from ZBB’s forthcoming new studio album, Welcome Home.
Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan & Duck Dynasty Bringing BACK Mannequin ChallengeThe Mannequin Challenge isn't over yet!
LISTEN: The Band Perry Drop New Song, Announce First Pop AlbumWe're hearing a new sound from the trio!
Luke Bryan Will Sing Live, A Cappella At The Super BowlThere will be no lip syncing for this man!

Dear Super Bowl Calories, Take THIS!We're dancing off those chicken wings with Aaron Crawford's "Hurricane"!
Dan and Shay Drop "When I Pray for You" Music VideoShay Mooney recently became a dad, so it's a sweet surprise that the country duo's latest single is inspired by the joys of fatherhood.
Check Out Cover Girl Kelsea BalleriniShe's back from her break & looking good!
Country Shows Not to Miss Before the Big GameCountry music is taking over Houston before the big game!
Trisha Yearwood Ready to Help You With Big Game RecipesNeed some last-minute advice to prepare for your Super Bowl gathering on Sunday?
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-February 3rdNothing is stopping Beyonce at the Grammys, Luke Bryan won't lip sync, Haters are now daters, and the beer of your dreams is here!
More Sam Hunt! Watch Lyric Video for "Drinkin' Too Much"So much news from Sam Hunt, and we are loving it!
WATCH: Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Covers ‘She’s Every Woman’Music is in the blood for the Brooks family!

Dan + Shay Release 'When I Pray For You' Music VideoThe track appears on the soundtrack to the new film 'The Shack.'
Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets AlbumA typo confused Hill with Faith Evans.
Eric Church Makes Stagecoach Set Available in Virtual RealityFans can watch the concert from a variety of angles, including the front row.
Zac Brown Band Release Sentimental New Single 'My Old Man'It's the first single off the band's forthcoming album 'Welcome Home.'
The Band Perry Go Pop with New Single 'Stay in the Dark'The band members confirmed that they are purposely making a pop record.
Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Rehearsal FootageShe plays a mellow version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever.'
Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson & Little Big Town Added to GRAMMY PerformersThe 59th annual GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday, February 12th on CBS. James Corden will host.
Taylor Swift Hears 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' on the Radio for the First TimeAnd she just so happens to be with Zayn's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
Sam Hunt Shares New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'Hunt winks at his upcoming tour in the song.
Taylor Swift's GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young WomenThe GRAMMYs want young women everywhere to 'Believe In Music.'

