Carrie Underwood's Knock Out Golden Globes Red Carpet Look!She's always stunning!
Sam Hunt & Taylor Swift Will Kick Off Super Bowl SundayHopefully we'll be chanting "GO HAWKS" while they sing!
Snow Day in Nashville & Country Stars Share Their PicsSee who braves the snow & who bundles up indoors!
WATCH: Dad's Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Goes ViralMillions have seen the video, and some even asked to pass his info on to talent scouts!

Carrie Underwood Using 2017 For Writing and SkydivingCarrie Underwood is ready for something different this year.
Reba McEntire Talks About Upcoming TV DramaWe are more than ready to see Reba on the small screen again!
Keep Losing Weight in 2017 with Thai Nam SodDon't let the name scare you! It's just a meat salad!
Brothers Osborne Regret Giving Away “Good at Tonight”John and TJ were more than happy to share the song, but now they see the song's true potential.
Florida Georgia Line Tease Upcoming Video With Backstreet BoysWe love the song, but we really can't wait for the VIDEO!
Seth and Kat's 4 Things You Need To Know-January 9thThe big winners from the Golden Globes, Carrie Fisher laid to rest in iconic fashion, making booze at home just got easier, and the most awkward Disney doll you've ever seen.
Sheryl Crow Moving Away From Country on New Album"I'm not shunning country music. I'm just not part of that format."
WATCH: This Low-Budget Animal Adoption Ad Is "Purr-fect"Fur-real, this is paws-itively amazing.

Loretta Lynn to Celebrate 85th Birthday at the Ryman AuditoriumThe country icon will feel right at home for her big day. She made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago.
Rascal Flatts Drop 'Yours If You Want It'"the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure."
Carrie Underwood Surprises 50,000 by Performing at Passion ConferenceFirst, she took the stage with singer David Crowder, then she performed her hit “Something in the Water."
Randy Travis Tribute Concert Artist List Continues to Grow"It’s amazing to see the support that Randy has received from the music industry since his stroke (in 2013)," his manager said.
Brett Eldredge Finds Giant Snake in ToiletYou may want to use the restroom before viewing this clip.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Dog's Physical Therapy in Adorable VideoAce suffered a herniated disc before Christmas.
Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Custom-Made Engagement RingBallerini and boyfriend Morgan Evans are getting hitched.
Sam Hunt Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Hannah Lee FowlerIt's a happy start to 2017 for Hunt.
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Honor Music Legends Lost in 2016Keith Urban helped ring in 2017 with a spirited headlining set in Nashville.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Randy Travis Surprises Police Officer with Christmas GiftThe music lover was clearly touched by the couple's gift.
Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.

