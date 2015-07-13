Reba McEntire Releases Faith-Filled 'Back to God' VideoThe song appears on her forthcoming album, 'Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.'

Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.

Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour DatesHunt's summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trace Adkins Announces New Album 'Something's Going On'Adkins also shared the album's lead single "Watered Down," and 2017 tour dates

Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour DatesThe run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN.

Little Big Town Look Toward 'The Breaker,' Ryman ResidencyThey also discuss the hot topic of women in country music, and what it's like to work with John Mellencamp.

Luke Bryan Sends Prayers to Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia"My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones."

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, More React to Anti-Trump MarchesIt's rare that Katy and Taylor agree on anything, so maybe Trump really is bringing America together.

Wynonna Judd Announces 2017 Roots and Revival TourShe's hitting the road with her band The Big Noise.

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.

Trump's Inaugural Concert Highlighted by Toby Keith, Lee GreenwoodLee Greenwood, who wrote “God Bless the USA,” the song that served as Trump’s walk-out music during the election, performed the highly patriotic tune.

Lady Antebellum Drop 'You Look Good' Announce Album, Tour for 2017The trio's new album 'Heart Break' will be released on June 9th.